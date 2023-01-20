Corruption case against Magashule and co-accused postponed

The postponement is to allow for the conclusion of a Supreme Court of Appeal challenge to overturn a high court ruling.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The corruption case against the African National Congress’ (ANC) former secretary-general Ace Magashule and 18 others has been postponed to 5 May.

Magashule and his co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday, on multiple charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.



The postponement is to allow for the conclusion of a Supreme Court of Appeal challenge to overturn a high court ruling which dismissed a stay of prosecution application by Magashule and some of his co-accused.

The matter relates to the awarding of a contract by the Free State Department of Human Settlements to a company owned by controversial businessman Edwin Sodi for the auditing and replacement of asbestos roofs from residential homes roughly seven years ago.

[WATCH] Ahead of his appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court on multiple graft charges relating to a R225m tender - Former ANC SG Ace Magashule has referred to his successor Fikile Mbalula as a boy. ND pic.twitter.com/WRoDrwVoHk ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2023

The court also heard that Magashule's former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota's Visa in the United States had expired.

The State initially listed her as a witness, but later charged her alongside Magashule and his co-accused.

Against this backdrop, the State expected her to return to South Africa, either through deportation or extradition, and form part of the trial.

In a letter read in court, Cholota indicated she would be happy to return to South Africa, at the request of the State.

Magashule has repeated his claims that the case was nothing more than a political witch-hunt by his detractors.