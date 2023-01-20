CoCT poised for investment after receiving another clean audit

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says while more work needs to be done, the report shows money is not being wasted.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has received yet another clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said while more work needed to be done, the report showed money was not being wasted.

He said the city's strong financial position was largely owed to a 97% collection rate on municipal payments.

The mayor said another clean audit for the Democratic Alliance's (DA) flagship metro was an indication that theirs was not a corrupt local government.

"We should not for any second believe that a clean audit means that we get everything perfect all of the time - far, far from it. But it is an absolute indication that the public can look to this government to being trustworthy, that public money is spent with caution and probity, that we get value for money."

Cape Town City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo said the challenge of how to maintain the performance remained.

He is expecting the audit outcome to still be the subject of heated debate.

"Now, it's no longer going to be said you have irregular expenditure. It's going to be said that [a] clean audit does not translate into service delivery. So, you must be prepared there's going to be that argument in the council meeting."

Mbandazayo said the audit would put the city in a good position in terms of borrowing money and attracting investment.