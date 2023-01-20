ANC MP arrested for alleged murder of his wife

The 34-year-old politician is due to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

The 34-year-old politician is due to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Monday, and cannot be named until then. He faces a charge of murder.

The accused’s wife was killed in November last year after being stabbed multiple times at their home in Kanana township.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the man was arrested on Friday morning.

“North West police have arrested a 34-year old man in Klerksdorp for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife. The incident happened on 27 November 2022 at the home of the suspect in Kanana township,” Mathe confirmed.