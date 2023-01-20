Actual 2022 matric pass rate is 54.6%, suggests DA

The party said that over 330,000 pupils dropped out of grade 12 in 2022 - with the dropout rate for the 2022 matric class at 31.8%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that considering the growing number of pupils who drop out of school, the actual 2022 matric pass rate was only 54.6% and not the purported overall pass rate of 80.1%.

Speaking at the Centre for Learning on Evaluation and Results in Johannesburg on Thursday, the DA's Baxolile Nodada said that unless the Department of Basic Education addressed the issues of the high drop-out rate and the ineffective curriculum that failed to support pupils, the future of the majority of matriculants would be very bleak.

"This is something that’s very important in our congratulatory mood that we are honest about the assessment of these outcomes and account for them because they drop out and then they join the… young South Africans who are unemployed. We need to empower them so that they can be prosperous in the future.

"As much as we can purport an 80% pass rate, what is the real quality outcome? Where can those learners go in terms of the skills that they’ve acquired in this particular NSC [National Senior Certificate]?”