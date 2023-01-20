2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved

Motshekga said that Gauteng had taken the second spot, with a pass rate of 84.4%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape in fourth position.

"KwaZulu-Natal had the biggest improvement at 6.2% from last year, which puts them at 83%. The Western Cape comes next with 81.4%, again with an increase of 0.2% from last year."

Motshekga said that all provinces had shown improvement in their overall grade 12 final exam results.

"The 2022 NSC exam pass rate has reached 80.1%, the second-highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from last year."