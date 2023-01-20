Go

2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2022 National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday night.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga honoured the matric class of 2022's top performers in Midrand on 19 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.
20 January 2023 06:53

CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal is the province that has shown the best improvement in its 2022 final grade 12 exam results.

The Free State is the top-performing matric class, with an 88.5% pass rate.

Motshekga said that Gauteng had taken the second spot, with a pass rate of 84.4%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape in fourth position.

"KwaZulu-Natal had the biggest improvement at 6.2% from last year, which puts them at 83%. The Western Cape comes next with 81.4%, again with an increase of 0.2% from last year."

Motshekga said that all provinces had shown improvement in their overall grade 12 final exam results.

"The 2022 NSC exam pass rate has reached 80.1%, the second-highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from last year."

