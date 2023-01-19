Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa's urgent interdict may have excused him from appearing in court, but that the case would continue.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how lawyers for former President Jacob Zuma plan on appealing this week’s ruling in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A seemingly jovial Zuma appeared in the high court in his private prosecution matter against Ramaphosa.

JUST IN: We are at the Johannesburg High Court where Former president Jacob Zuma has just arrived. This is in his private prosecution matter again president Cyril Ramaphosa. #RamaphosaVSZuma @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/50s89fiXro ' Rakgadi🌸 (@motso_modise) January 19, 2023

This is despite Monday’s ruling that interdicted Zuma from continuing with his private prosecution, pending the outcome of a review application.

Ramaphosa's legal team proved urgency which resulted in a full bench, led by Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland, granting the president an urgent interdict earlier this week. This meant Ramaphosa did not have to appear in court on Thursday.

Zuma is privately prosecuting Ramaphosa for allegedly being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Ramaphosa is accused of not taking action against Downer and Maughan leaking Zuma's confidential medical records in the arms deal case involving him and French company Thales.

The matter was not initially enrolled, however, Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, addressed that before Judge Mohamed Ismail.

Mpofu said they differed in their interpretations of Monday’s ruling.

The private prosecution matter has been postponed to 26 May, to allow for Ramaphosa’s review application to be heard on 17 and 18 May. Ramaphosa is challenging the legitimacy of Zuma's private prosecution.

However, an appeal on Monday’s judgement will likely be heard before then.