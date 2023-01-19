Zuma expected to be in court for private prosecution case against Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will on Thursday morning be in the Johannesburg High Court for his private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president was granted an urgent interdict this week, which means that he does not have to appear in the criminal court today as an accused.

Zuma is charging Ramaphosa for allegedly being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

He’s accused Downer and Maughan of leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deal case.

He wants Ramaphosa to be charged for not taking action against them.

If the former president had his way on Monday, President Ramaphosa would have been getting ready to stand in the dock in this court as a criminally accused.

But the court ruled that the president’s lawyers were successful in proving urgency, which means that the president can continue to challenge his private prosecution.

But that has not deterred the former president.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi: "At 9.30am, the criminal case will be in session. His excellency, President Zuma, will be present in person to prosecute the case. Just so it's clear, the only purpose the interdict served is to excuse President Ramaphosa from attending but the case will proceed."

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa’s review application will be heard in May.