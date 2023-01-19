We're working to augment water supply, says Dept, as dam levels decline

High temperatures have hit some parts of the country, drying up water resources, and affecting supply.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said it was working to augment water supply, as dam levels decline across the country.

Provinces most affected are the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and the Western Cape.

"The biggest system in the country, the Integrated Vaal River System which is comprised of 14 dams, with catchments in for provinces has also slightly decreased from 100.8% last week to 100.7% this week," said the department's Wisane Mavasa.

Mavasa said that the department was collaborating with the private sector to work on long-term water security solutions.