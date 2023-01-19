'We’re working on a banger': Lloyiso collaborates with Clean Bandit

Local musician Lloyiso has joined forces on a new track with Grammy award-winning English electronic music group, Clean Bandit.

CAPE TOWN – Local musician Lloyiso has joined forces on a new track with Clean Bandit.

In April 2020, the singer sent a message on social media to the English electronic music group: “Hi there. I'm a South African artist trying to make beautiful music. I have a song that's got great potential to be really big. Can I email it to you guys?”

Fast forward 2023 we’re working on a BANGER!🤯 Can’t wait for you guys to hear this @cleanbandit pic.twitter.com/kCGBlr2YOc ' Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) January 18, 2023

Now, three years later, Lloyiso has shared a teaser of the collaboration.

The release date of the song is yet to be announced.

Clean Bandit won Best Dance Recording category at the Grammys in 2015 for their song Rather Be.

Another one of their hits includes Rockabye with Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.