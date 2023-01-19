Umhlathuze continues disconnection drive as defaulter debts run into millions

The KZN municipality has disconnected power at the education department's offices, Umhlathuze water, and the Eskom offices at Empangeni.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal says it will disconnect electricity from those who owe the municipality large sums of money.



The municipality said it disconnected power at the education department's offices, Umhlathuze water in Richards Bay, Alton, as well as the Eskom offices at Empangeni.

Umhlathuze water owes R63 million, while the education department in Empangeni owes close to R6 million.

Eskom is among the departments with the highest unpaid bills, owing the city over half a million rand.

"Unfortunately, unless payments are received, these departments will remain in darkness and indeed we will proceed with other departments that are owing the city" said the city's manager, Nkosenye Zulu.

