Truck driver involved in deadly Pongola crash denied bail

DURBAN - The Pongola truck driver responsible for the deaths of 20 people on the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been denied bail.

Sibusiso Siyaya returned to the Pongola Magistrates Court on Wednesday for his bail application.

Siyaya crashed his truck into a scholar transport vehicle and killed 20 people, mainly youngsters.



National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara: "The court found that the State had proven its case, that Siyaya was a flight risk who might abscond if released on bail."

The State also convinced the court that the accused needed to be kept behind bars.

"The court found that it was not in the interest of justice to grant bail to Siyaya and he was thus refused."

The matter was adjourned to 17 February for further investigation.