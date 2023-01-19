Tertiary sector to ensure smooth enrolment of prospective students - Nzimande

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will announce the 2022 matric pass rate later Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande said that despite universities opening their registration processes ahead of the release of the 2022 matric results, the tertiary sector would ensure the smooth enrolment of all prospective students.

The 2022 matriculants are expected to access their individual results from their schools on Friday morning.

Nzimande said that the registration period at higher education institutions would close around 20 February, but several universities would allow late registrations.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Prospective students are advised to continue to liaise with the universities of their choice through their communication channels.

“Most of our [Technical Vocational Education and Training] colleges have commenced with their teaching and learning, including practicals, following the successful online registration process.

“Some of the colleges are still accepting students in areas where the enrolment targets have not yet been met.”

Nzimande said that prospective students would also be notified of the outcome of their funding applications to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) once universities confirmed placement offers.