Sweltering weather, load shedding threaten crops in the Northern Cape: DA

That's according to the Democratic Alliance, which has called on Premier Zamani Saul to declare the irrigation belt in the region a provincial disaster area.

"In the short term, this should allow for outstanding financial assistance and feet to deal with the impact of past disasters, and also for immediate re-bytes on electricity," said the party's Reinette Liebenberg.

She also warned that crops could be wiped out within days as load shedding prevents farmers from meeting watering needs.

"Farmers from across the province including but not limited to Colesberg, Douglas and Onseepkans are in serious trouble, they are in need of solutions today if they were to continue contributing to the food basket tomorrow," explained Liebenberg.