Swartberg Pass in WC closed due to fire

The Oudtshoorn Municipality said this is due to a fire that broke out in the area adding that the wind hampered firefighting efforts.

CAPE TOWN - The Swartberg Pass between Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape on Tuesday remained closed to traffic until further notice.

The fire in the Swartberg mountains had been raging for exactly a week - added the municipality.

It's believed that the blaze was sparked by lightning strikes that caused two veld fires in the area.

No injuries or damage to property were reported and motorists are urged to find alternative routes.