Some WC schools making plans to mitigate impact of rolling power cuts - WCED

CAPE TOWN - Provincial education authorities said that some schools had made plans to soften the blow of rolling power cuts.

The department said that 41 schools had applied for solar installations, while 25 had swapped their existing lights with energy-saving LED ones.

Provincial education MEC, David Maynier, said that they were doing all they could to support schools.

"Load shedding also presents a challenge when we process extremely late applications onto the online system, slowing down the process. We ask for parents’ patience and understanding in this regard, as we all navigate the challenges of load shedding together."