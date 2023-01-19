SA likely to be a hard sell at World Economic Forum, say economists

The 53rd annual meeting of world leaders, business and civil society began earlier this week, with close to 3,000 delegates expected to discuss 2023's global priorities.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists believe that the South African delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos will have a tough time convincing investors to come on board.

The 53rd annual meeting of world leaders, business, and civil society began earlier this week, with close to 3,000 delegates expected to discuss 2023's global priorities.

This includes energy security, climate change, and trade.

South Africa has the added pressure of convincing investors that it remains a viable investment destination, despite its stagnant economic growth, rising unemployment rate, and load shedding crisis.

Economist Azar Jammine said it will not be an easy sell.

“It will have to somehow persuade investors that we are at a turning point."

Economist Dale McKinley said that investors will also be cautious of the country's politics.

"The other thing, of course, is crime and corruption. There's going to be a lot of talk in the back room about that and what is going on, not only with our president, but also within the ANC, and whether or not that can be brought under control," said McKinley.