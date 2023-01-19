'Roughing on a different level': SA's Kirsten Landman conquers Dakar Rally
“I’ve had so many life-changing events throughout my career, near-death experiences that have changed me as a woman and have made me, given me a second chance at life to be proud of who I am,” said Landman.
JOHANNESBURG – Kirsten Landman rode hard for South Africa, as one of the bikers who took part in the world’s most gruelling race - the 2023 Dakar Rally.
The race - which took place over the course of 15 days in the Saudi Arabian desert, wrapped up on Sunday.
Landman said the entire experience was tough, and a "complete emotional rollercoaster."
“From the time we arrived on 28 December, you go straight into the bivouac and straight into camping and that for me was a shock. I know how to rough it, but Dakar roughing is a completely different level and from the get-go we were in a dusty bivouac, and you are on your own,” said Landman to Eyewitness News.
CAPTION: South Africa's Kirsten Landman at the 2023 Dakar Rally. Picture: ASP Rope Access/Facebook.
The professional off-road and hard enduro rider from KwaZulu-Natal competed in the Original by Motul, also known as the Malle Moto category - the only woman rider, and with no assistance.
“It was just hectic. The racing was really hard in terms of the road book, the navigation was hard, the terrain they put us on was really hard, and then you finish the stage, and you’ve got these long liaisons to get back to the bivouac - which for me was the hardest part of the whole Rally."
The 2023 @dakar has come to an endFemales in Motorsport (@FemalesinMSport) January 18, 2023
These finishers were the best women of their category:
T1: Andrea Lafarja - 28th
T3: @crisgutierrez - fourth
T4: @molly_rally - 12th
: @mirjampol - 49th
Original: Kirsten Landman - 12th
Well done #WomenInMotorsport pic.twitter.com/hmLFzjsnMm
Landman said driving on Saudi Arabian roads is made the more difficult by the length of the race, more than the conditions of the road.
"They aren’t in bad condition, but they are very long and there are very straight, not much scenery around, so driving on the roads is hectic because you just raced a 400-450km and know you have another 300km back home."
However, this didn’t stop the professional biker - who started riding when she was eight years old, from finishing the 14 stages and assisting Saudi Arabian rider Mishal Alghuneim during stage 4 of the Rally.
“It’s rider etiquette that whenever somebody crashes, we stop. I will always do it, I have always done it. And Mishal is my friend and he is a good man and he is a kind man and whether he’s my friend or not I’ve always stopped."
Congratulations to #saffa #KirstenLandman on finishing the @dakar 2023 unassisted and with a clean slate!JAY BOTES (@jayjbotes) January 15, 2023
No Penalties!
@motul @KTM_Racing #bigjaymedia https://t.co/Agg8DRb1E6
In 2013 she had a bad high-speed crash, racing off-road, and spent a couple of weeks in hospital. She said the accident was a life-changing experience.
CAPTION: South Africa's Kirsten Landman at the 2023 Dakar Rally. Picture: ASP Rope Access/Facebook.
Landman, who hopes to see more coverage of women in her sporting code has become the first woman to finish races such as Redbull Romaniacs, Redbull Sea to Sky, Redbull Megawatt 111, Redbull Braveman, the Roof of Africa, and in 2020, Landman was the first African woman to finish the rally.
CAPTION: South Africa's Kirsten Landman at the 2023 Dakar Rally. Picture: ASP Rope Access/Facebook.