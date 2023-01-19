'Roughing on a different level': SA's Kirsten Landman conquers Dakar Rally

“I’ve had so many life-changing events throughout my career, near-death experiences that have changed me as a woman and have made me, given me a second chance at life to be proud of who I am,” said Landman.

JOHANNESBURG – Kirsten Landman rode hard for South Africa, as one of the bikers who took part in the world’s most gruelling race - the 2023 Dakar Rally.

The race - which took place over the course of 15 days in the Saudi Arabian desert, wrapped up on Sunday.

Landman said the entire experience was tough, and a "complete emotional rollercoaster."

“From the time we arrived on 28 December, you go straight into the bivouac and straight into camping and that for me was a shock. I know how to rough it, but Dakar roughing is a completely different level and from the get-go we were in a dusty bivouac, and you are on your own,” said Landman to Eyewitness News.

CAPTION: South Africa's Kirsten Landman at the 2023 Dakar Rally. Picture: ASP Rope Access/Facebook.

The professional off-road and hard enduro rider from KwaZulu-Natal competed in the Original by Motul, also known as the Malle Moto category - the only woman rider, and with no assistance.

“It was just hectic. The racing was really hard in terms of the road book, the navigation was hard, the terrain they put us on was really hard, and then you finish the stage, and you’ve got these long liaisons to get back to the bivouac - which for me was the hardest part of the whole Rally."