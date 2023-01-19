Radovan Krejcir submits applications for prison privileges after firing lawyer

Krejcir wants contact consultations his private doctors, private consultations with his legal representatives, and access to documents in his cell.

JOHANNESBURG – After declaring he would represent himself in court, convicted Czech republic drug dealer Radovan Krejcir has applied for a number of prison privileges.

Krejcir fired his attorney, Vusi Ngcobo, on Wednesday, in the middle of his application to have his attempted prison escape charges struck off the court roll.

In 2015, Krejcir was charged with attempting to escape from the Zonderwater prison in Pretoria.

He submitted three interim order applications, and said he wanted magistrate William Schutte to order prison officials to allow him to have contact consultations with eight of his private doctors.

Krejcir also wanted a venue to have private consultations with his legal representatives, and access to documents he could peruse in his cell.

State prosecutor Advocate Steven Rubin said Krejcir was rated as category c prisoner, which meant there were limits to what he was allowed to do.

He said prison officials treated prisoners based on that category, and advised that he approach the Department of Correctional Services to apply to have his category revised.

The Czech fugitive has maintained his innocence, saying he never hatched a plan to escape from the Zonderwater prison in Pretoria.

But in June 2020, Krejcir's former girlfriend Marissa Anne Christopher made a plea deal with the National Prosecuting Authority, in which she admitted to aiding him in his escape plan.

During his testimony last year, Krejcir said these charges his security threat level which in turn led to him being kept at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison.

He said the conditions at the prison were not suitable for him.

The matter was adjourned for 27 January.