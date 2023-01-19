Public Enterprises committee calls on Eskom to decisively deal with power cuts

Committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, wants a detailed briefing from Eskom management on what the company is doing to keep the lights on as well as an update on outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter’s replacement.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s public enterprises oversight committee wants Eskom to deal with load shedding decisively or reduce it to at least stage one or two.

The committee will conduct an oversight visit to the Eskom headquarters next week to get answers on what’s being done about the ongoing crisis.

Magaxa said stage 5 and 6 power cuts are a disaster that can’t be tolerated, and Eskom must deal with this decisively.

He said the committee will be putting questions to Eskom on what is being done to deal with load shedding as a matter of urgency.

"Either deal with it decisively or at least reduce it to one or two stages because if it exceeds two, three or four, that is really a disaster that can’t be tolerated. Nobody can even accept that one."

Committee member Ghaleb Cachalia said the committee must also be given details on generation capacity, and diesel supply, and be provided answers on the required financial resources to end load shedding.

