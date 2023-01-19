Possible chicken shortage looming as power cuts impact slaughtering - SAPA

The association said that in the past six weeks, it had to reduce the number of chickens it slaughtered because of its backlog caused by extended power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) said that load shedding severely impacted its process to slaughter chickens, which could lead to shortages across the country.

The association said it had to cull 10 million chicks in the past few weeks.

As franchises, such as KFC, struggle with chicken supply as a result of load shedding, SAPA said that this could affect the retail sector.

The association's general manager, Izaak Breytenbach, said that having over six hours of power outages at a time affected total output.

"We’ve got a limited amount of time over the weekend to slaughter the stock that wasn’t slaughtered, and planned to be slaughtered during the week, but when we get to stage 6 load shedding, then we simply can’t cope anymore and we fall behind, and then we see what we’ve seen with KFC: a shortage of chicken."