Police probe case of attempted murder after Fort Hare staffer found tied, gagged

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 32-year-old Fort Hare University employee was found tied up and gagged in his apartment.

It's understood his colleagues went to his flat to check on him after he did not pitch for work on Wednesday.

Police said although he was not injured, the man was rushed to hospital.

The latest incident comes a week after the burial of a Fort Hare University employee who was killed during an attempted assassination of the vice chancellor, Sakhela Buhlungu.

Police said there is no link between this incident and the attempted assassination of Bahlungu.

Earlier in January, Mboneli Vesele who was vice chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu's bodyguard was killed.

In May 2022, the university's transport manager, Petrus Roets, was shot dead near a traffic light on his way home from work.

There have been growing calls to improve security at Fort Hare University as employees are not safe.