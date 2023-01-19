Parts of CT to have low water pressure or no water due to planned maintenance

City teams will start their work in Burgundy Estate on Thursday night and move to Strand, Sonstral Heights, Vredekloof and Belami Ridge next week Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's water officials said that more parts of the metro would have low water pressure or no water at all due to routine, planned maintenance, over the course of the next few days.

They'll be in Goedemoed, the Crest, as well as Rosedale Estate from next week Wednesday.

Their final stop on Thursday will be Sir Lowry's Pass Village and surrounds.

Acting city water MMC, Siseko Mbandezi, said that all the work would be done between 9pm in the evening and 4am in the morning.

"I want to remind residents to store water in clean, sealed containers for domestic use during this period and keep their taps closed to prevent water loss or damage when the water supply is restored," Mbandezi said.