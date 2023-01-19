Parents worry about mental health of pupils awaiting placement in Gauteng

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) promised to place all pupils in a classroom within 10 days, with the Gauteng DBE scrambling to find places for an excess of at least 500 grade 1 and grade 8 pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Some parents who were still waiting for their children to be placed in a school in Gauteng said that the ongoing battle was taking a toll on the mental health of their children.

With some pupils yet to be placed in a school a week into the academic year, hundreds of parents were furious.



This as thousands of pupils await their final year results.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) promised to place all pupils in a classroom within 10 days, with the Gauteng DBE scrambling to find places for an excess of at least 500 grade 1 and grade 8 pupils.

One mother said that her daughter missed out on the first week of high school.

“Because of this online placement of the kids, I’m sitting with my daughter and eight students at home, but you go into the department, go into the schools, sending emails, calling, [sending WhatsApp messages], when you go into the department they tell you, ‘please wait.’”

Meanwhile, the department claimed it was resolving thousands of appeals by parents who were contesting the placement of their children.