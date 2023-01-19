Toddler rape, murder: Father says mother spoke of ritual sacrifices for money

Toddler Athalia Bombando was strangled to death by her mother Esther and uncle Mike Mwenda Brown as part of a ritual in April last year.

Warning: This story contains graphic details involving child abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of a two-year-old who was raped and murdered as part of a ritual says the child's mother had previously told him of her family history with such killings.

David Bombando said he was in a relationship with Esther Mwenda Brown for a year before they fell pregnant. He said that during their relationship, she would speak about the murder of children in her family as a ritual to become rich.

But he said he never imagined she would hurt their own daughter, Athalia Bombando.

“They came from a wealthy family. When I was dating her, sometimes she will tell me stories that her father used to do get money, and stuff like that. At some point it involved sacrificing kids,” Bombando said.

The toddler was strangled to death by Esther, and uncle Mike Mwenda Brown, in April last year.

The siblings, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), told authorities they took Athalia to a hotel in Midrand to pray for her and another child, as they believed they were possessed by demons.

They performed a ritual on her, sexually assaulted her, and strangled her to death.

CCTV footage showed Mike walk out of the room carrying Athalia's body.

Bombando said he concluded his daughter's murder was an act of witchcraft, which is common among some pastors in the DRC.

The siblings were handed three life sentences each, and an additional 18-months each, for being in the country with expired permits.

The court noted how Athalia's mother and uncle used oil to make crucifix signs on the mirrors of the hotel room that they killed her in.

Judge Ismail said the siblings showed no remorse, and did not give any explanation for why they murdered the defenceless toddler.