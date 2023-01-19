More people getting stuck in elevators due to load shedding, says business owner

EMI Elevators owner Rob Senekal said increased load shedding levels make it hard to keep.

CAPE TOWN - An elevator company says more people are getting stuck in lifts due to load shedding.

EMI Elevators owner Rob Senekal said increased load shedding levels make it hard to keep.

"It's impossible like, for instance, staff the is no way we have enough staff to manage stage 6... we find ourselves in a very serious situation where we sit with the elderly or medical problem in a lift and it's a little bit deeper than getting somebody off the lift."

He said that the power situation directly affected response times.

"We sit in a scenario where having clients or buildings where they are requesting that we have our car at the corner of every building. Our call-out times start falling behind our normal time. Our call-out time is usually 15-20 minutes, it's not anymore it's 45 minutes to an hour - which starts becoming a big problem."

Senekal says it's never a good idea to try to force the elevator doors open adding that there is a backup device that many buildings install to achieve this.

Explaining it he said: "If a lift gets stuck in travel what that unit [backup device] will do, it will bring you to the nearest floor and it will open the doors and it will prevent entrapment. And you find a lot of the buildings starting to do it."

READ: Joburg City Power plans to roll out solar-powered street lights