Mbalula: ANC committed to fighting politically motivated killings in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, said that the party had committed to fighting politically motivated killings that were prevalent in Mpumalanga.

In the latest incident, an ANC councillor in the Mkhondo municipality, Sbonelo Mthembu, was shot dead alongside two others at his home last week Friday.

Mkhondo's former mayor, Vusi Motha, was arrested in connection with the killings and has made his first appearance in court.

Speaking to the media at the municipality on Wednesday, Mbalula said he that was impressed with the progress made by police in arresting the suspects.

Mbalula issued a stern warning that political killings would be dealt with decisively after Mthembu's murder at the weekend.



He said that the political killings would only end when the masterminds were nabbed.

"We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the killing of innocent people by cowards and criminals."

The secretary-general said that the murders were committed by criminals who had infiltrated the party to target its members.

This is despite the fact that one of the accused in the case is an ANC councillor and former mayor.

Cosatu has also raised concerns over the factions within the party, saying it suspected that they had led to the recent murders.