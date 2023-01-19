Matric results but one indicator of SA's education system: expert

"We’ve also got to know this is just one indicator of what’s happening in the system. It doesn’t tell us about who’s dropped out, it doesn't tell us about how we’re doing in the early years. But it is an important event."

JOHANNESBURG - Education expert Mary Metcalfe said while the national matric results are important, they’re just one indicator of how the country’s education system is performing.

Metcalfe was speaking ahead of the announcement of the 2022 national matric results on Thursday evening.

The national pass rate has dropped since the advent of COVID-19.

While the class of 2019 achieved an 81.3% pass rate, this dipped to 76.2% the following year and rose only nominally to 76.4% in 2021.

But Metcalfe, a senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg, said this isn’t as bad as might have been expected.

"The NSC [National Senior Certificate] I think what we’ve seen over the last two years is while there has been an impact, the NSC because of the hard work of learners, has not performed as a figure as badly as one might have expected."

She emphasised, though, that these figures don’t tell the whole story.

"But we’ve also got to know this is just one indicator of what’s happening in the system. It doesn’t tell us about who’s dropped out, it doesn't tell us about how we’re doing in the early years. But it is an important event."