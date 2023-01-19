Matric class of 2022 awaits release of final exam results

Quality assurer, Umalusi, has given the Basic Education Department the go-ahead to release the results on Thursday after declaring the exam process credible.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of grade 12 students are eagerly awaiting the results of the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations.

Quality assurer, Umalusi, has given the Basic Education Department the go-ahead to release the results on Thursday after declaring the exam process credible.

This will enable pupils to get their statement of results at their schools on Friday.

The Independent Examinations Board released their matric results on Wednesday, obtaining a pass rate of 98.4%.

The class of 2022 is the largest cohort of candidates, with over 900,000 pupils around the country anxiously waiting for their results.

Throughout their final exams, pupils had to contend with disruptive power cuts, community protests, problematic question papers and allegations of cheating.



Umalusi said that despite some irregularities, the overall credibility and integrity of the exams were not compromised.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the results, as well as the top achieving learners, in South Africa’s public schools.

The class of 2021 achieved a national pass rate of 76.4%.