Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 January 2023

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 are:

Lotto: 05, 29, 31, 35, 39, 47 B: 01

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 16, 27, 38, 39, 50 B: 33

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 05, 20, 32, 34, 35 B: 50

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (18/01/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/hJ6ixYzmN6 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 18, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (18/01/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/TSsqcwMP0t #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 18, 2023