Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
19 January 2023 05:41

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 are:

Lotto: 05, 29, 31, 35, 39, 47 B: 01

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 16, 27, 38, 39, 50 B: 33

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 05, 20, 32, 34, 35 B: 50

