Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding and a lack of resources were some of the issues faced by the top achievers in the matric class of 2022.

Thirty-four best-performing pupils at the country's public schools were honoured at a modest ceremony by the Department of Basic Education, in Midrand, on Thursday.

The celebrations came hours before the department was set to release the National Senior Certificate results.

While the 34 pupils at least knew they passed with flying colours, they didn't know what their final marks were or how many distinctions they had achieved.

Simone Anna-Mart Louw from the Western Cape shared her secret to success.

"I rested enough, and I also have a social life. I think if you're behind your desk all day studying, you lose perspective."

Bathobile Nkambule from Mpumalanga said he beat the odds of load shedding to come out on top.

"I had to use candles to study, or my battery would be flat so I would be forced to use hardcopy textbooks."

The pass rate to beat this year is 76.4% achieved by the class of 2021.