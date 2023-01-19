Jono Leaf-Wright surprised Phangiso is reported for illegal bowling action As per the Betway SA20 ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ policy, the matter will be handed over to the independent Bowling Action Panel for adjudication. SA20

Betway SA20 JOHANNESBURG - Lions Cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright has told Eyewitness News that they are surprised by the flagging of Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso’s bowling action. In a statement on Thursday, SA20 said: "Phangiso, has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action. Betway SA20 received an official ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ report from the Match Officials’ Team that officiated in the match played between the Joburg Super Kings and the Pretoria Capitals on 17 January at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

"As per the Betway SA20 ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ policy, the matter will be handed over to the independent Bowling Action Panel for adjudication. The Panel consists of Match Referee representative Mr Gerrie Pienaar, ex-Proteas fast bowler Mr Vernon Philander and Cricket South Africa (CSA) High-Performance Manager Mr Vincent Barnes. The Panel has 7 days to review the video footage from the match in question and reach a conclusion. During this period of review, Mr Phangiso may continue to play and bowl for the Joburg Super Kings." JSK bowler Aaron Phangiso is being investigated for a suspected illegal bowling action during the SA20. An independent Bowling Action Panel will review match footage and make a decision within the next seven days. The bowler can continue playing until then. pic.twitter.com/ny6mG1ZvjR Forever Sports (@ForeverSportsOn) January 19, 2023

"Aaron Phangiso has been a fantastic player within the South African domestic League for many years,” Leaf-Wright said in response to the news.

"More recently, he has had no red flags against his bowling actions, and he has bowled a lot, so I do find it surprising. We are digging into deeper detail and discovering more about this matter and their concerns, and we will obviously deal with it accordingly."

Speaking of the overall SA20 competition, Leaf-Wright congratulated cricket fans for buying into the concept and showing up in their numbers to support the six franchises across the country after Cricket South Africa officially launched its own Premier T20 competition to rival the Indian Premier League.

“I think Brand Cricket has been under pressure for many years now and certainly SA20 has reinvigorated that and energised Brand cricket, which is great for the domestic game and great for the international game as we restore some pride in the Proteas and ensure fans return to domestic cricket in the country,” Leaf-Wright reflected, while hinting at the Proteas losing the Test Series in December to Australia.

“Certainly, I think, SA20 will be the catalyst for that and certainly having spoken to many fans at the Wanderers, they love cricket. They love the sport. They love the players. They love a full Wanderers for the SA 20.”

The hugely successful Chennai Super Kings are the mother franchise for the Joburg Super Kings who are based at the Wanderers, a ground that falls under Leaf-Wright’s jurisdiction as central Gauteng Lions CEO.

Reflecting on how the side has performed so far, he continued to hold hope that they can put on a run that sees them qualify for the semi-finals.

"Consistency, in these types of competitions, are key but unfortunately with T20 cricket, it’s pretty inconsistent,” Leaf-Wright noted. “You can have good days and bad days but certainly I believe in this team, and I believe Faf (du Plessis) is a great captain.

"If I look at the back end, and supporting staff of the Super Kings, it’s a great, experienced group of people. The EXCO decided to bring the Chennai Super Kings coaching staff and blend it with our Lions coaching staff," said Leaf-Wright.

"Certainly, it’s a great group of people, and I believe they can secure a semi-final spot. They’ve played five matches to date, of which four have been out of the Wanderers. So, they have five matches remaining in the round-robin, of which four are going to be based here in Johannesburg. Certainly, they’ve had a tough start, they’ve been away quite a bit. They’ve had a lot of back-to-back games, which have not been easy."