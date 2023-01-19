Joburg City Power plans to roll out solar-powered street lights

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said this is part of the entity’s initiative to ensure the lights stay on for Joburg's residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it will soon be rolling out solar-powered street lights across the city that can stay on during load shedding.

Mangena was speaking in Alexandra on Thursday afternoon, where city power concluded its three-day disconnection drive for businesses that defaulted on their utility accounts.

Mangena said that load shedding had created an enabling environment for crime to thrive.

He added that the solar-powered street lights will contribute to keeping residents safe during evening load shedding.

“When lights go off during load shedding those apollo lights should remain on so that at least there could be some level of illumination so that people can be able to move around. Cars are hijacked during the darkness and people cannot walk around or do anything.”

Mangena said the initiative will also assist in preventing other government infrastructure, like traffic lights from being stolen or vandalised in the dark.

He said they expect to begin the rollout of the solar-powered street lights within a month.