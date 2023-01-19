Gauteng police arrest six people alleged to be kidnapping syndicate members

The police said they had been keeping a watchful eye on the group who have been linked to 16 kidnappings.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) on Wednesday pounced on and arrested six suspects believed to be part of a syndicate terrorising business owners in Gauteng.

The police said they had been keeping a watchful eye on the group who have been linked to 16 kidnappings.

During a takedown operation on Thursday, a businessman who was kidnapped was rescued and safely reunited with his family.

The police said the operation led them to various locations, including Jeppe and Daveyton.

Gauteng Saps spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said cars and cell phones were seized during the operation.

"At these premises, police also seized five high-performance power cars including two BMWs, two Mercedes Benz sedans and one Toyota urban cruiser, 20 cellphones and 30 portable GPS tracking devices were among the items seized."