Flood-affected families assisted with docs for school registration - KZN govt

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government said that there had been no reports that losing documentation during last year's floods affected registration at schools on Wednesday.

However, it admitted that there were some schools in the province that were facing registration challenges.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that all affected families were assisted with the necessary documentation.

"All families that lost documentation as a result of floods were assisted with documentation. We don't have a single family that doesn't have documentation, be they IDs or birth certificates and all that information," the premier said.