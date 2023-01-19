Docuseries exploring the lives of African queens to debut on Netflix

Jada Pinkett Smith is the executive producer and narrator of 'African Queens'.

CAPE TOWN – A new documentary series focusing on the lives of prominent and iconic African queens will premiere on Netflix on 15 February 2023.

African Queens: Njinga premieres February 15, 2023 pic.twitter.com/IUQ9hZCugp ' NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) January 18, 2023

The first season will showcase Queen Njinga of Angola.

Viewers will be taken on a journey of her rise and reign amid family betrayal and political rivalries.

“The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance,” the synopsis reads.

“I hope you will tune in to honor the legacy of this powerful warrior queen whose story was almost lost and forgotten,” Pinkett Smith said on social media.

The docuseries will be released during Black History Month.