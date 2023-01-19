DA files urgent court application to halt 18.6% electricity tariff hike

DA leader John Steenhuisen argued that Nersa’s decision which could see consumers pay up to 30% more for electricity over the next two years is irrational and unlawful.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday filed its urgent application to the North Gauteng High Court to halt an 18.6% electricity hike set to be imposed on consumers by Eskom.

The party asked the court to interdict last week’s decision by the national energy regulator, Nersa, pending a full review of the information that informed the outcome.

DA leader John Steenhuisen argued that Nersa’s decision which could see consumers pay up to 30% more for electricity over the next two years is irrational and unlawful.

In papers filed with the high court, Steenhuisen argued that a price hike will result in less electricity being sold.

He added that it will also deny access to indigent people who rely on a subsidised supply.

The DA said Nersa’s decision was irrational, unreasonable and retrogressive.

The party wants to stop the increase from taking effect until the court fully reviews all the factors that led to the approval of the tariff increase.

Steenhuisen said should the court find in its favour in the second part of its application, consumers would by then have already paid too much for electricity.

He argued that hiking the electricity tariff won’t help Eskom out of its financial crunch, nor will it solve the energy crisis.

Steenhuisen said when considering Eskom’s latest financial statements, cost assumptions and energy availability, it’s clear Nersa’s decision was irrational.

If all goes according to plan, the DA hopes the interdict application will be heard by 7 March 2023.

