COVID-19 compromised measles immunisation campaigns in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Thursday said that its measles immunisation campaigns were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the department, the pandemic slowed down measles immunisation due to the negative stigma around vaccines.

On Thursday, the department led its measles immunisation campaign at schools in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, to intensify vaccine intakes.

Through the campaign, the provincial Health Department said it planned to immunise 95% of school children by February.

Gauteng health head Lesiba Malotana said they are recovering from the backlog of measles vaccinations.

He said COVID-19 did not only affect measles immunisation but it compromised the department's awareness programmes.

Malotana assured Gauteng residents the department is addressing the low measles immunisation rate in the province - which threatens the lives of children.

"People were scared, there were levels of lockdown, so COVID-19 had a huge implication. Part of what we are doing now is trying to play catch up, measles provides the opportunity because it targets a large population," he explained.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases declared a measles outbreak in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West late last year.

Nkomo-Ralehoko urges parents to allow the health department to immunise their children. This as they plan protect 95% of children in the province from the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/BHMtJ6TPOT ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2023