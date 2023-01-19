Cosatu says Mpumalanga political murders creating instability in province

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Mkhondo Local Municipality, Sbonelo Mthembu, and two others, were shot dead outside his home over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said that political killings in Mpumalanga were creating instability and fear in the province.

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Mkhondo Local Municipality, Sbonelo Mthembu, and two others, were shot dead outside his home over the weekend.

Three people have since been arrested in connection with the murder, including an ANC member and former Mkhondo mayor Vusi Motha.

The union federations' provincial secretary, Thabo Mokoena, said that the killings were leading to municipal workers and councillors fearing for their lives.

“You may not know if you are the next victim or what. This creates a sense of instability, which is a matter, as a federation, we feel that it must be corrected, and we want our members and workers to feel safe.”