CoCT happy with construction on Symphony Way housing project

CAPE TOWN - Some residents of Blikkiesdorp, Malawi Camp and Freedom Farm in Cape Town will be able to move into their new homes by the end of next year if all goes according to plan.

Construction at the new ACSA Symphony Way housing project is currently under way.

The City of Cape Town said that its R500 million project, which started last year April, would see the building of more than 3,000 state-subsidised homes.

Mayco member for human settlements, Malusi Booi: "We're happy with construction on all of our sites, there are no interruptions, and construction is going well and we're saying that this is going to be a good year for us."