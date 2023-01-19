City Power cut-offs to Alex defaulters enters day 3

The move is part of the entity's revenue collection programme, which enters its third and final day.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power will again on Thursday be cutting off illegal connections at residential properties in Alexandra township on Thursday.

The move is part of the entity's revenue collection programme, which enters its third and final day.

This is after two days of cutting off the electricity supply of defaulting businesses.

City Power said that only 4% of eligible households and businesses in Alexandra pay their utility bills.

The entity’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said that they would be cutting off power to all homes that have been illegally connected to the electrical grid.

Mangena said that because illegal connections were prevalent in Alexandra, they were expecting resistance from community members.

"When we go deeper into the township itself, obviously we will have more manpower from law enforcement agencies, so that we can basically deal with this, but I think ours is more about educating the residents, than basically having an adversarial relationship with the residents."

Mangena said they were looking to raise at least R363 million in revenue from their three-day disconnection drive in the township.