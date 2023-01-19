Average annual inflation rate for 2022 the highest since 2009 - Stats SA

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that the average annual inflation for 2022 sat at 6.9%.

The 2022 reading is the highest annual average rate since 2009 at the end of the global financial crisis, when it sat at 7.1%.

The average annual inflation in 2021 was 4.5%.

The statistics body released the December figures on Wednesday, concluding the results for the calendar year.

The consumer price index, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, increased by 0.4% in December, compared to the previous month.

Annual consumer price inflation dropped for a second time in December, edging lower to 7.2% from 7.4% in November.

This is the softest reading since May.

Despite cooler annual inflation, the cost of food remains high, with prices increasing on average by 12.4% over the past 12 months.

Bread and cereal products have had the most significant impact on overall food inflation.

Meanwhile, meat inflation slowed to 9.7% in December from 10.5% in November, while oils and fats cooled for a fourth consecutive month.