216 EC matrics to rewrite exams after dept finds result irregularities

An investigation into the assessment of marks, which considers class tests and assignments, found irregularities with the marking and project materials.

EAST LONDON - Two-hundred-and-sixteen pupils from Pakamani Senior Secondary School in Butterworth will not receive their matric results on Thursday due to irregularities found by the Eastern Cape Department of Basic Education (DBE).

An investigation into the continuous assessment of marks, which considered class tests and assignments to determine the overall total for the year, found irregularities with the marking and project materials.

Pupils, who now face having to rewrite exam papers and redo their projects, said they were worried the setback would cost them a year.

However, head of the Eastern Cape DBE Mahlubandile Qwase told Eyewitness News the pupils would be able to do so without missing university entrance deadlines.

"Those learners are expected to write those projects next week on the 25th, and the team and specialists will also mark those and moderate with the DBE guys and ensure that correct marks are then fed into the system, such that by end of January, results of those learners are out, so that they don't miss out on moving to tertiary level."