With KZN schools set to reopen, ActionSA questions state of readiness of some

Some of the challenges facing Bhekisisa High School in Inanda include a shortage of teachers, a lack of electricity, broken windows and desks, and a lack of ablution facilities.

DURBAN - Coastal schools are set to start the 2023 academic year on Wednesday, however, some schools are not in a state to welcome pupils back.

Bhekisisa High School in Inanda, north of Durban, is one such school.

ActionSA leaders in KwaZulu-Natal visited the high school on Tuesday and it appeared that it was not ready for business.

Some of the challenges facing the Inanda high school include a shortage of teachers, a lack of electricity, broken windows and desks, and a lack of ablution facilities.

While many schools across the province reopen on Wednesday, the township high school will do so under these poor conditions.

"There are issues of infrastructure - they still have asbestos, which I don’t understand why government has allowed learners to be subjected to such conditions. There are issues of electricity, water, and vandalism at the school," said ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango.



Learners at the high school will have to contend with these conditions on their first day of the year.

Minister of Education Angie Motshekga is set to visit other schools in the province.