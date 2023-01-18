WC unemployed youth encouraged to apply for free work experience programme

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 25 can apply to be a part of YearBeyond, run by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports.

CAPE TOWN - Unemployed youth in the Western Cape are encouraged to apply for a free programme that would help them gain a year's worth of work experience.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 25 can apply to be a part of YearBeyond, run by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports.

Department spokesperson Tania Colyn said that YearBeyond trains young people to be academic tutors, scout leaders, and data administrators, among other things.

"So, they go to the YearBeyond website and all the steps are listed there. They have to apply online, there's also a site where they need to create a profile and applications will go through to the YearBeyond office. From there, the recruitment process happens," Colyn explained.