WC teachers ready to get 2023 academic year under way, says dept

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said that they were ready to kick off the 2023 school year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that teachers were ready to kick off the 2023 school year.

Due to late admissions, though, not all pupils in the province will have a desk on Wednesday morning, even though most grade ones and eights are placed.

There's a buzz of excitement and playful noise outside the Sarepta Primary School in Kuils River as groups of learners arrive to start their school year.

"While the school day is back to normal, we will feel the impact of the learning losses caused by the pandemic for many years to come. We will therefore continue to support our teachers who are doing the hard work of getting our learners back on track.

More than 1.2 million learners across the province will head to school on Wednesday.