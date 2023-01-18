WC schools ready to get learning under way but late admissions a headache

While the vast majority of pupils have been placed, there are some late admissions causing a headache for the Education Department.

CAPE TOWN - The bell has rung for 1.2 million pupils in the Western Cape as schools reopened on Wednesday morning for the start of the 2023 academic year.

While the vast majority of pupils have been placed, there are some late admissions causing a headache for the Education Department.

Themba Mbathane, the principal of Sivuyiseni Primary School in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, said that it was all systems go for all grades at the school.

The principal said that the school had capacity for 1,350 pupils and it was not yet full.

He said that all textbooks had already arrived and the process of teaching and learning was ready to take place.

There were also a few pupils who just started school who were in tears and wanted to go back home with their parents.

There were also parents who are here still looking for spaces for grade 1 and grade 2.

But the principal confirmed that Sivuyiseni was ready to teach although they were still receiving new learners.