WC records drop in road deaths over festive season

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape recorded a drop in road deaths over the past holidays, a period notorious for a spike in fatal car accidents.

Fatalities dropped from 207 in the previous holiday season to 131.

It was the biggest reduction in the country, according to Premier Alan Winde, who said concerted efforts to enforce road laws and ensure road users behave responsibly paid off.

"We had a bumper festive season, people travelling to all of our towns, and you always have this worry that we're not going to be safe on our road. [At an] almost... 37% reduction... I am really happy, and this was the focus of dedicated officials who spent the season out on the roads, conducting road blocks, making sure we have management systems in place."

A total of 1,451 road deaths have been recorded across the country over the festive period, a year-on-year drop.