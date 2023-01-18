WC ready for the new academic year, says Education MEC

Maynier said 99% of Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners have been placed at schools across the province.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said they are as ready as they have ever been for the new academic year.

He, however, added that they are still experiencing some pressure in the system, with 995 learners yet to find a school.

"And over the next few days, we are going to be working with parents to ensure that every child that doesn't have a place is placed at a school in the Western Cape."

Premier Alan Winde was also at Starling Primary School in Athlone on Wednesday where he wished all learners a great year ahead.

"So whether you are starting school in Grade R or 1 or whether you are starting school in Grade 8, it's really an important start for you but it's an important start for all 1.2 million learners in our province. Remember that this is your journey and we are trying to enable your journey for a better life."