Two dead in police shootout after trying to rob mosque in Joburg

The incident took place in Kensington while the mosque was in service.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men were shot dead after they allegedly attempted to rob a mosque in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

The police’s Dimakatso Sello said the incident took place while the mosque was in service.

She said one suspect was arrested on the scene, and that a shootout took place.

“While police attended to the crime scene, an unknown person or persons started to shooting at scene. During this shootout, two people including a police officer sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical assistance."

Sello said two cases of murder and attempted murder, as well as attempted business robbery, have been opened for further investigations.