Tshwane ANC 'negotiating' with parties for no confidence motion against Williams

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it is currently in negotiations with other political parties to deliberate on a possible motion of no confidence against mayor Randall Williams.

The ANC wants Williams ousted, for allegedly failing to ensure the metro's finances are in order, after the Auditor-General's adverse opinion report found billions of rands in irregular expenditure.

The report also highlighted that the city's financial statements were misrepresented.

The ANC said it was consulting its provincial executive committee (PEC) to approve the motion, to avoid a repetition of the Ekurhuleni branch's no confidence motion against incumbent mayor, Tania Campbell.

Tshwane ANC secretary George Matjila said the party wanted to ensure it had the support from other parties before the motion was taken to the programming committee for review.

"We are trying to put up a solid structure as to why we need to support each other as parties so that we are able to move with progress if the motion is tabled."

He says should the ANC's PEC reject the motion of no confidence, the party will launch legal proceedings against the executive leadership of Tshwane, for failing to maintain the city's finances.